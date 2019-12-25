JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) Shares Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $59.76, approximately 1,843 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.2484 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

