Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $371.82

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.82 and traded as high as $413.80. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at $409.20, with a volume of 704,492 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on JUP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 366.20 ($4.82).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

