Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.01 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Kazera Global stock opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Kazera Global has a 52 week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Get Kazera Global alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.