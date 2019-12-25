Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,790.00

Shares of Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and last traded at GBX 1,760 ($23.15), with a volume of 18432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.69).

The stock has a market cap of $237.93 million and a P/E ratio of -926.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,642.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.67 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Keystone Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Keystone Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -38.95%.

Keystone Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:KIT)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

