Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

ETR:KRN opened at €68.35 ($79.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

