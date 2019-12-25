L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.74. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.73.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

