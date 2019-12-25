Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $886.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

