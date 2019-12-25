Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (OTCMKTS:DZSI) Head to Head Review

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions and Lattice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.33%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions is more favorable than Lattice.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Lattice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions -1.49% 4.36% 1.75% Lattice N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Lattice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $282.35 million 0.63 $2.77 million $0.20 41.60 Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice.

Volatility and Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats Lattice on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

