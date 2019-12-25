Lethean 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $164,958.00 and $39.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 829,415,641 coins and its circulating supply is 759,415,641 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

