Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Libbey, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBY)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, 4,326 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.22 million for the quarter.

Libbey Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

