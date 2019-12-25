Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOB. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 593,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.