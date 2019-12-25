Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $11.85. Loop Industries shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 1,401 shares trading hands.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $436.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 769,895 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

