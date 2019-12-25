Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & Allstate (NASDAQ:ALL) Head to Head Analysis

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Maiden has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maiden and Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allstate 1 6 3 1 2.36

Maiden presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. Allstate has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Allstate.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -36.82% -219.93% -4.86% Allstate 6.57% 13.83% 2.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $2.16 billion 0.03 -$544.62 million N/A N/A Allstate $39.82 billion 0.90 $2.25 billion $8.07 13.78

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Summary

Allstate beats Maiden on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

