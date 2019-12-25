Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,898.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.