Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.66

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.66 and traded as low as $157.15. Man Group shares last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 952,120 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Man Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180.88 ($2.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.92.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis bought 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

