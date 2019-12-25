Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.54

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.54 and last traded at C$26.35, with a volume of 1728851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$162,751.50. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,293. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

