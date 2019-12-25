Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. Match Group has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Match Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

