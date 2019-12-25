Medadvisor (ASX:MDR) Shares Up 4.2%

Medadvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 200,821 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.25).

The firm has a market cap of $90.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.24.

About Medadvisor (ASX:MDR)

MedAdvisor Limited develops and delivers software for personal medication management in Australia. It develops and deploys the MedAdvisor, a medication and adherence platform that connects health professionals with patients using mobile and Web technologies; and PlusOne, a software platform, which allow pharmacies to connect with patients via SMS, App, Web/email or Landline.

