Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 2000000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.07.

Mediazest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

