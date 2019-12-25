Medtronic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 43,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 786% compared to the average volume of 4,960 call options.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,858 shares of company stock worth $14,007,941 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 746,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.5% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

