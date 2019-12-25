Melon Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00037538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Kraken and IDEX. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $2,295.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Melon

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittrex, Liqui, Kraken, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

