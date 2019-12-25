Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.13.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $594.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $559.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

