Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €88.00 ($102.33) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

FRA:MRK opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.24.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

