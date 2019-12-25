Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRBK. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $20.77.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

