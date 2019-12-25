Metal (MTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Metal has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, IDEX and Livecoin. Metal has a market cap of $13.63 million and $1.93 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.01182211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118371 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Upbit, Tidex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.