MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.57

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 108486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 27.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 958,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 143,342 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

