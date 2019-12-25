Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.36

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and traded as high as $114.00. Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 28,080 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 104 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.10.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Martin Warner sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £565,000 ($743,225.47).

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

