Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middlesex Water’s earnings. Middlesex Water posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middlesex Water.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

