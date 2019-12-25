Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Dassault Systemes (NASDAQ:DASTY) Head to Head Analysis

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 16.16% 16.23% 8.61% Mimecast -1.67% -0.82% -0.24%

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Mimecast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Mimecast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $4.11 billion 10.36 $672.46 million $3.28 50.14 Mimecast $340.38 million 8.00 -$7.00 million ($0.07) -627.14

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Mimecast. Mimecast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dassault Systemes and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mimecast 0 2 14 0 2.88

Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus price target of $134.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.52%. Mimecast has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Mimecast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Mimecast on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

