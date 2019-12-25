Minereum (MNE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $210.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 32% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $80,336.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.01182211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,709,405 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

