Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $128.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

