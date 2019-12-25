MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. MMA Offshore shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 171,588 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.19.

MMA Offshore Company Profile (ASX:MRM)

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

