Monoeci Trading Up 0.2% This Week (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Monoeci has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Monoeci has a total market cap of $23,712.00 and $3.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00569793 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001078 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

