Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.06

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.06 and traded as high as $64.21. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 76,895 shares trading hands.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 72.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 550,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

