Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $283.60

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.60 and traded as high as $323.20. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 198,664 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.31.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Helen Bunch bought 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

