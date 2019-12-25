Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

MPVD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MPVD stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $180.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth $953,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

