N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.30

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.30 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.95), with a volume of 163003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.89 million and a PE ratio of -22.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.83 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.64%. N Brown Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

