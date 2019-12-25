Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22, 684,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 628,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.