National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $32.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

