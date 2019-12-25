National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $388.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $389.10 million. National Vision reported sales of $355.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.56. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 839,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 644,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $9,219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 280,620 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

