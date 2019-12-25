Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) vs. Pyxis Tankers (NYSE:PXS) Critical Contrast

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -29.28% -20.13% -6.57% Navigator -5.86% -1.47% -0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Navigator’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.84 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -2.31 Navigator $310.05 million 2.43 -$5.74 million ($0.05) -269.40

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 3 0 3.00 Navigator 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.49%. Navigator has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Navigator.

Volatility and Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigator beats Pyxis Tankers on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

