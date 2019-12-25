Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $346,617.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,442 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

