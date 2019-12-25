Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU) Shares Up 0.4%

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21, 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 97,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netfin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,045,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,036,000.

About Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

