Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Nevada Zinc Corp (CVE:NZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Nevada Zinc Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, as well as in Yukon, Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project, which includes 231 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Eureka, Nevada.

