New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.50

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.50 and traded as high as $125.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares last traded at $124.84, with a volume of 53,918 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

