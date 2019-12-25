NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.96

Shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.96 and last traded at C$54.77, with a volume of 59960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.79.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.