NOIA Network (NOIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,070.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $590,094.00 and approximately $26,070.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.06070087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023281 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

