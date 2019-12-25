North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.63

News headlines about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NOA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 32,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.62. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

