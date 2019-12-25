Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.75

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $14.25. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 618 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $131.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

