Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 2.43. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,771,091. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

